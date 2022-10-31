DU UG Admission 2022: Nearly 12,000 Candidates Get Course, College Upgraded

Delhi University Admission 2022

Delhi University has issued the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) round 2 seat allocation today, October 31, 2022. As per the official report, nearly 12,000 candidates (11,649) who opted for higher 'programme+college combination' preference against round 1 allocation have received upgraded preferences in the second round of allocation. A total of 33,739 candidates had opted to upgrade to the higher programme and college preferences. Of which about 11,649 candidates' preferences have been upgraded by the university.

Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download! Don't Miss: CUET Cut Off 2022 (UR-OBC-SC-ST). Check Now Also See: DU Admission Process. Check Now

The DU has accepted as many as 8,133 fresh applications in CSAS round 2 allocations while the admission of over 1,868 candidates is under process.