DU UG Admission 2022: Nearly 12,000 Candidates Get Course, College Upgraded

Nearly 12,000 candidates who opted for higher 'programme+college combination' preference against round 1 allocation have received upgraded preferences.

Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Oct 31, 2022 7:44 pm IST

Delhi University Admission 2022
New Delhi:

Delhi University has issued the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) round 2 seat allocation today, October 31, 2022. As per the official report, nearly 12,000 candidates (11,649) who opted for higher 'programme+college combination' preference against round 1 allocation have received upgraded preferences in the second round of allocation. A total of 33,739 candidates had opted to upgrade to the higher programme and college preferences. Of which about 11,649 candidates' preferences have been upgraded by the university.

The DU has accepted as many as 8,133 fresh applications in CSAS round 2 allocations while the admission of over 1,868 candidates is under process.

University of Delhi
