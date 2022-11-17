DU UG Admission 2022: NCWEB Registration Against Special Cut-Off Ends Today At Ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in

Image credit: shutterstock.com NCWEB admission process ends today

DU UG Admission 2022: The Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) admission process against special cut-off will end today, November 17. The candidates can apply online on the official website-- ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in today till 11:59 pm at respective teaching centres. The special admission is for female candidates who did not take admission in earlier three cut-offs.

NCWEB earlier released the first special cut-off on November 15 for BA and BCom programmes. "The first special cut-off is for those candidates who were eligible but could not/ did not take admission in the earlier three cut-offs for whatsoever reasons,” an NCWEB statement said. ALSO READ | Delhi University Notifies Batch Sizes For UG, PG Courses; Teachers' Organisations Oppose Move

“Applicants who have secured admission in any of the earlier three cut-off lists in any programme or college of the University of Delhi will not be eligible to participate in the special cut-off, that is, movementof applicants will not be allowed. Hence, cancellation option for candidates will be suspended during the 1st special cut-off,” it added.

DU NCWEB Admission 2022: How To Check Cut-Off At Ncweb.du.ac.in

Visit the official website- ncweb.du.ac.in

Click on the special cut-off list on the admission tab

DU special cut-off list will appear on the screen

Download the cut-off list, and take a print out for further reference.

NCWEB will release the fourth cut-off list on November 22. The candidates can visit the official website- ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in for details, update on NCWEB admissions.