DU UG Admission 2022: NCWEB Fifth Cut-Off List To Be Released Today

DU UG Admission 2022: The Non-Collegiate Women’s Education Board (NCWEB) under Delhi University will issue the fifth cut-off 2022 list today, November 29. The university will release the fifth cut-off for the BA and BCom courses, candidates can check the cut-off on the official website- ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in.

For the NCWEB fifth cut-off, the candidates can apply till 11.59 pm of December 1. To apply, candidates need to visit the official website- ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in. Fill the application form with details and pay the application fee. Click on submit. Download the application form and take a print out for further reference. ALSO READ | Delhi University Releases PG Admission 2022 Schedule

The NCWEB fifth cut-off 2022 list will contain course-specific cut-off grades for various colleges. The colleges are required to submit admission approvals by December 2 (5 pm). The candidates whose admissions are confirmed need to pay the admission fee till December 3.

DU NCWEB 5th Cut-Off 2022: Steps To Check At Admission.uod.ac.in

Visit the CSAS admission portal- ncwebadmission.uod.ac.in

Click on NCWEB 5th cut-off link on the homepage

NCWEB 5th cut-off 2022 will appear on the screen

Download cut-off list and take a print out for further reference.

The NCWEB offers undergraduate Arts (BA) and Commerce (BCom), postgraduate degree in Mathematics, English, Hindi, Political Science, History, Sanskrit for women students. There are 26 designated NCWEB centres for UG students and one for PG.