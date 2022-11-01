DU UG Admission 2022: Last Date To Accept Seats Under Round 2 Allocation Today

Image credit: shutterstock.com DU round two seat acceptance window will be closed today

DU UG Admission 2022: The University Of Delhi will close the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) round 2 seat acceptance window for undergraduate (UG) admission 2022 today, November 1. The DU seat acceptance window was opened yesterday, October 31 and candidates can accept seats till November 1 upto 4.59 PM. Candidates need to log into the CSAS 2022 dashboard for accepting the allocated seat.

Colleges have to verify the online form till November 2 and the candidates can pay application fees online till November 3. The last date for admission fee payment is November 3 upto 4:59 PM. The candidates will get opportunity to upgrade/ freeze option against round one allocation. If a candidate select the option to 'Freeze' then he/ she will not be allowed to upgrade. ALSO READ | Delhi University Releases UG Second Seat Allocation List 2022

The Delhi University will release the vacant seats for round 3 on November 4, the candidates who still not get any allotted seat, can check the official website- du.ac.in. The candidates in the round 3 allocation list will only get opportunity to freeze their seats, as this will be the final round.

Meanwhile, many students complained of not getting an upgraded seats in round two, the second allocation list was released yesterday, which was scheduled to be released on October 30.