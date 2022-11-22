  • Home
DU UG Admission 2022: Last Date To Register Against 1st Spot Round Today; Allocation List Tomorrow

DU UG Admission 2022: Candidates shortlisted for admission against round one spot allocation list will be required to accept seats between November 24 and November 25 (4:59 pm).

Education | Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 22, 2022 8:48 am IST

DU UG registration last date for 1st spot round is today
New Delhi:

The University of Delhi (DU) will close the application window for registration against the university’s first spot round is today, November 22, for admission to its undergraduate programmes. To register for the DU first spot admission round for UG programmes, candidates will have to visit the official admission website of the university -- admission.uod.ac.in and login with their application number and password. DU will announce the first spot allocation list tomorrow, November 23.

Candidates shortlisted for admission against round one spot allocation list will be required to accept seats between November 24 and November 25 (4:59 pm). The last date to submit DU admission fees is November 27, 2022 (4:59 pm). Students selected for spot admission round will however not be allowed to upgrade or withdraw their UG seats. The seat of previously admitted DU candidates will be locked and they will not be allowed to upgrade seats.

The next step in the DU admission process after candidates accept seats is colleges verifying and approving the application made by the candidates. The last date to pay the DU admission fee to confirm the seat is November 27. DU might also announce more rounds of spot admissions depending on the number of seats vacant.

DU released the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) round-1 spot admission vacant seats on Sunday, November 20.

