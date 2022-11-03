DU UG Admission 2022: Last Date To Pay Fees Against CSAS Round-2 Today

DU UG admission: Last date to pay fees against CSAS second merit list today

The last date to pay the undergraduate admission fees against the second list of Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) is today, November 3. Candidates shortlisted in the DU second CSAS allotment list will be able to pay the DU admission fee by 4:59 pm today. As per data shared by the university on November 2, as many as 8,022 candidates have opted for upgradation of seats, while 3,784 have applied fresh. The university said that 16,661 applications are under process.

The university will display vacant seats, if any, on November 5 for CSAS round-3. The option of mid-entry and re-order to higher preferences can be done between November 5 and November 7 (4:59 pm).

To pay the CSAS admission fee, candidates will be required to login at the DU CSAS portal using the application number and password. The payment of the admission fee against DU CSAS list-2 can be done through online mode using net banking, credit card, and debit card.

The university published the DU merit list round-2 on October 31 at the official website of DU CSAS - ugadmission.uod.ac.in. Meanwhile, the new semester at DU started on Wednesday, November 2, for the students admitted through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

DU is admitting students to 79 undergraduate programmes across 67 colleges, departments and centres through CUET scores for the first time. Till last year, UG admissions used to be done through merit lists based on Class 12 marks. The university used to announce up to seven DU cut-off lists every year.