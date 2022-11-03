  • Home
  • Education
  • DU UG Admission 2022: Last Date To Pay Fees Against CSAS Round-2 Today

DU UG Admission 2022: Last Date To Pay Fees Against CSAS Round-2 Today

DU UG Admission 2022: Applicants will be able to pay the DU admission fee by 4:59 pm today against the DU second CSAS allotment list.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Nov 3, 2022 10:29 am IST

RELATED NEWS

DU NCWEB Admission 2022: Registration Against Second Cut-Off Begins; Direct Link
Student Groups Accord Grand Welcome To Freshers As Delhi University's New Academic Session Begins
First Day Of College: Delhi University UG 1st Semester Students Excited About New Journey
Delhi University To Commence UG First Year Class From November 2
Delhi University Gears Up To Welcome First-Year UG Students
Delhi University To Create Cluster Colleges To Operate As Knowledge Networks
DU UG Admission 2022: Last Date To Pay Fees Against CSAS Round-2 Today
DU UG admission: Last date to pay fees against CSAS second merit list today
New Delhi:

The last date to pay the undergraduate admission fees against the second list of Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) is today, November 3. Candidates shortlisted in the DU second CSAS allotment list will be able to pay the DU admission fee by 4:59 pm today. As per data shared by the university on November 2, as many as 8,022 candidates have opted for upgradation of seats, while 3,784 have applied fresh. The university said that 16,661 applications are under process.

Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download!

Don't Miss: CUET Cut Off 2022 (UR-OBC-SC-ST). Check Now

Also See: DU Admission Process. Check Now

The university will display vacant seats, if any, on November 5 for CSAS round-3. The option of mid-entry and re-order to higher preferences can be done between November 5 and November 7 (4:59 pm).

To pay the CSAS admission fee, candidates will be required to login at the DU CSAS portal using the application number and password. The payment of the admission fee against DU CSAS list-2 can be done through online mode using net banking, credit card, and debit card.

The university published the DU merit list round-2 on October 31 at the official website of DU CSAS - ugadmission.uod.ac.in. Meanwhile, the new semester at DU started on Wednesday, November 2, for the students admitted through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET).

DU is admitting students to 79 undergraduate programmes across 67 colleges, departments and centres through CUET scores for the first time. Till last year, UG admissions used to be done through merit lists based on Class 12 marks. The university used to announce up to seven DU cut-off lists every year.

Click here for more Education News
DU UG Admission
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
ICSI CSEET Admit Card Out For November 12 Exam
ICSI CSEET Admit Card Out For November 12 Exam
JNU Result Of List 1 For MA, MSc, MCA Programmes Out At Jnuee.jnu.ac.in
JNU Result Of List 1 For MA, MSc, MCA Programmes Out At Jnuee.jnu.ac.in
Hindu College To Launch Inter-Disciplinary Research Centre Today
Hindu College To Launch Inter-Disciplinary Research Centre Today
Madhya Pradesh Government Launches Ladli Laxmi 2.0 Financial Assistance Scheme For Girls
Madhya Pradesh Government Launches Ladli Laxmi 2.0 Financial Assistance Scheme For Girls
DU NCWEB Admission 2022: Registration Against Second Cut-Off Begins; Direct Link
DU NCWEB Admission 2022: Registration Against Second Cut-Off Begins; Direct Link
.......................... Advertisement ..........................