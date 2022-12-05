DU UG Admission 2022: Last Date To Pay Admission Fee Against Spot Round 2 Tomorrow

  • Home
The online payment of the admission fee against spot round 2 admissions can be done till 4:59 pm tomorrow.

Education | Written By Arpita Das | Updated: Dec 5, 2022 9:04 pm IST

DU spot round 2 admission fee payment
New Delhi:

The University of Delhi (UoD) UG spot round 2 admission fee payment window will be closed tomorrow, December 6. Candidates who have accepted the seats in the UG spot round 2 can pay the online admission fee till 4:59 pm tomorrow. The payment of the admission fee can be done through net banking, credit card, and debit card.

According to DU, a total of 4,383 candidates have been allotted seats in the UG second spot round admission. DU started the second round of spot admissions on November 28, 2022. The candidates were given two days to apply. The application window was closed on November 30 at 4:59 pm. DU released the spot round 2 allocation list on December 2 and the candidates were allowed to accept the allocated seats from December 3 to December 4, 2022.

Earlier, the university declared that it is mandatory for the candidate to take admission to the seat allocated in spot round 2. Candidates who were offered a seat in spot round 1 were not allowed to participate in spot round 2.

Meanwhile, in the first spot admission round, as many as 4,118 candidates have been admitted across DU colleges. For more details on DU UG spot admissions, one can visit the official website of DU.

