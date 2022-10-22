DU UG Admission 2022: Last Date To Accept Seats Under CSAS Round 1 Allocation Today

  • Home
The University Of Delhi will close the CSAS round 1 seat acceptance window today, October 22.

Updated: Oct 22, 2022

New Delhi:

The University Of Delhi will close the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) round 1 seat acceptance window for admission to undergraduate programmes today, October 22. Candidates shortlisted in the DU round 1 seat allocation can 'accept' the allocated seat on the official website-- admission.uod.ac.in. The first round of seat acceptance window was initially slated to close on October 21. Colleges have to verify and approve the online applications till October 23, while the last day to pay the DU admission fee is October 24 till 5 PM.

As per the reports, about 71,741 students have accepted their allotted college and course. A total of 80,164 seat allocations have been made by the university in its first allotment list and admission is under process for 54,395 students. The university will conduct the second round of CSAS seat allocation process from October 25 to 27. Aspirants who have been allotted seats in first round of CSAS shall be considered for CSAS 2nd round subject to availability of seats and allocation policy.

DU Second Merit List: CSAS Round 2 Allocation Schedule

EventsDates
Window to re-order higher preferencesOctober 25 to 27, 2022
DU second merit list 2022October 30, 2022
Candidates to “Accept” the allocated seatOctober 31 to November 1, 2022
Colleges to verify and approve the online applicationsOctober 31 to November 2, 2022
Last date to pay admission feesNovember 3, 2022

In DU round 1 seat allocation, candidate can select 'Upgrade/Freeze' option against the CSAS round 1 allocation. Aspirant who opt for 'Upgrade' can reorder the programme and college combinations that were higher in preference than the allocated one. If a candidate select the 'Freeze' option, s/he will not be allowed to opt for "Upgradation." Aspirants are suggested to "Freeze" their admission if they are satisfied with the current seat allocation and do not want to be considered for subsequent allocations.

