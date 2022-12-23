DU UG Admission 2022: Last Date To 'Accept' Seat Allocation Against Special Spot Admission Round Today

  • Home
DU will close the seat acceptance window against DU UG special spot allocation round today, December 23.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Dec 23, 2022 8:57 am IST

New Delhi:

Delhi University (DU) will close the seat acceptance window against DU UG special spot allocation round today, December 23. The shortlisted candidates can accept the allocation seat for admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes through the official website- admission.uod.ac.in till 4:59 pm today. Candidates can confirm the allotted seat by logging in to their account and submitting the acceptance against DU UG special spot allocation list.

The online verification and approval of candidates will be done by the colleges and departments till December 24 (4:59 pm). Candidates can make online payment of admission fees till December 25, 2022. It is mandatory for the candidate to take admission to the seat allocated in DU UG special spot allocation round.

Earlier on December 22, DU released the UG special spot allocation list 2022. The university has prepared the special spot list considering the factors such as availability of seats, programme-specific merit, order of preference of programme and college, and category. "Failure to acceptance of the allocated seat in the DU UG special spot admission round will forfeit the candidate's eligibility doe admission to the UoD," DU said in a statement.

"There will be no option of 'upgrade and 'withdraw' during the special spot admission round. The seat allocated in the special spot admission round will be final," it added.

University of Delhi
