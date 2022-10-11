DU UG Admission 2022: How Delhi University Will Prepare CSAS Merit List

University of Delhi

DU UG Admission 2022: The University of Delhi (DU) will release the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2022 round 1 merit list for undergraduate (UG) admission on October 18. The CSAS 2022 round 1 allocation list will be available on the official website of DU-- admission.uod.ac.in. The DU UG round 1 merit list will be based on the unique combination of programme and college selected by the candidates. The CSAS 2022 round 1 merit list for the Unreserved (UR) category will comprise all candidates including SC, ST, OBC-NCL, Minority and EWS candidates in order of merit.

Candidates will be required to check the list and submit their acceptance (if offered). Eligible candidates must complete all the admission formalities within the due date and time. "The provision for acceptance of a particular allocated seat will be valid only for the round in which the seat was allocated to the candidate," DU said in a statement. If a candidate is offered multiple seats in a particular round, s/he can accept one allocated seat only. The CSAS 2022 round 1 allocation list will be prepared considering the following criteria

Programme-group merit list - The university will prepare the programme-group merit list by making programme-group of the same programme-specific eligibility criteria. CSAS 2022 round 1 allocation list will also be based on the category of candidates (UR, OBC-NCL, SC, ST, EWS, Minority, PwBD and KM). The availability of seats in courses/colleges will also be the main factor in preparation of the merit list. Any other allocation rules, policies, or criteria as mentioned in the CSAS 2022 information brochure or published on the admission website of DU.

In case the total number of eligible ST candidates applied for a particular programme is less, the remaining seats under this category will be allocated to eligible SC category candidates and vice-versa. Moreover, if a candidate failed to submit acceptance for the allocated seat then the allotment will be treated as 'declined' and the candidate will no longer be able to participate in subsequent rounds of CSAS 2022.