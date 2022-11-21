DU UG Admission 2022: First Spot Round Registration Begins; Here’s How To Apply

DU UG admission 2022 spot round registration begins

The University of Delhi (DU) is now accepting registrations against its first spot round admission list from today, November 21. The university had released the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) round-1 spot admission vacant seats on Sunday, November 20. To register for the DU first round spot admission, Delhi University aspirants will have to visit the official website of the university -- admission.uod.ac.in and login with their application number and password. While the last to register for DU UG spot admission round-1 is November 22, the university will announce the first spot allocation list on November 23.

Candidates shortlisted on the basis of round one spot allocation list will have to accept seats between November 24 and November 25 (4:59 pm). The last date to submit DU admission fees is November 27, 2022 (4:59 pm).

The colleges affiliated to DU will then verify and approve the application made by the candidates till November 26. The last date to pay the DU admission fee to confirm the seat is November 27. Delhi University may announce more rounds of spot admissions depending on the number of seats vacant, a university statement said. Students selected for spot admission will not be allowed to upgrade or withdraw their seats. The seat of previously admitted candidates will be locked and they will not be allowed for further upgradation of seats.

While over 2,000 candidates withdrew their admission at DU, more than 14,000 seats are vacant, DU Dean of Admission told PTI. These seats, the Dean added, will be filled up through spot rounds of seat allocation. “As many as 59,401 students have been admitted to Delhi University colleges. Over 14,000 seats are vacant. Over 2,000 students have withdrawn their admission. We have also issued a list of vacant seats for the first spot allocation round of CSAS (Common Seat Allocation System),” DU Dean of Admission Haneet Gandhi told PTI earlier.