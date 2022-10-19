DU merit list 2022 will be issued today

DU Merit List 2022: The University of Delhi (DU) which is admitting students against Common University Entrance Test (CUET) marks will issue the first allotment list for admission to its undergraduate programmes. The DU UG admission first merit list earlier was scheduled to be released on Tuesday, October 18. The DU UG admission CSAS first phase allotment list will be issued on the university’s admission website -- admission.uod.ac.in.

Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download! Don't Miss: CUET Cut Off 2022 (UR-OBC-SC-ST). Check Now

Supreme Court is set to hear a plea by St Stephen's College today against a Delhi High Court order on UG admissions. The High Court has asked St Stephen's College to follow the admission policy formulated by DU, according to which 100 per cent weightage has to be given to the CUET 2022 score for admissions to non-minority students in its UG programmes. St Stephen's College, however, wants to give only 85 per cent weightage to CUET and 15 per cent to interviews for admitting students across categories.

Admission through DU’s Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) is being conducted in three phases -- submission of the application form, selection of programmes and filling of preferences, and seat allocation and admission.

DU, this year is admitting students to 79 UG programmes across 67 colleges, departments, and centres. The programmes include 206 combinations of BA courses. The DU began admissions for over 70,000 seats last month. This year, the DU registration portal opened on September 12 and closed on October 13.