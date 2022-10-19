DU UG Admission 2022 Live: CSAS Allotment List Today; Updates On Supreme Court Hearing On St Stephen’s Plea
DU Merit List 2022 Live: The DU CSAS first phase allotment list for UG admission will be issued on the university’s admission website -- admission.uod.ac.in.
DU Merit List 2022: The University of Delhi (DU) which is admitting students against Common University Entrance Test (CUET) marks will issue the first allotment list for admission to its undergraduate programmes. The DU UG admission first merit list earlier was scheduled to be released on Tuesday, October 18. The DU UG admission CSAS first phase allotment list will be issued on the university’s admission website -- admission.uod.ac.in.
Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download!
Don't Miss: CUET Cut Off 2022 (UR-OBC-SC-ST). Check Now
Supreme Court is set to hear a plea by St Stephen's College today against a Delhi High Court order on UG admissions. The High Court has asked St Stephen's College to follow the admission policy formulated by DU, according to which 100 per cent weightage has to be given to the CUET 2022 score for admissions to non-minority students in its UG programmes. St Stephen's College, however, wants to give only 85 per cent weightage to CUET and 15 per cent to interviews for admitting students across categories.
Admission through DU’s Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) is being conducted in three phases -- submission of the application form, selection of programmes and filling of preferences, and seat allocation and admission.
DU, this year is admitting students to 79 UG programmes across 67 colleges, departments, and centres. The programmes include 206 combinations of BA courses. The DU began admissions for over 70,000 seats last month. This year, the DU registration portal opened on September 12 and closed on October 13.
Live updates
DU UG Admission Live: The DU CSAS first phase allotment list for UG admission will be issued on the university’s admission website -- admission.uod.ac.in. Keep following this blog for updates on merit list release time and more.
DU UG Admission 2022 CSAS Merit List Key Points
- Delhi University will prepare the programme-group merit list by making programme-group of the same programme-specific eligibility criteria
- CSAS 2022 round 1 allocation list will also be based on the category of candidates (UR, OBC-NCL, SC, ST, EWS, Minority, PwBD and KM)
- Availability of seats in courses and colleges will also be the main factor in the preparation of the merit list
Read More on DU CSAS UG Merit List
DU UG Admission List Today For How Many Seats
Delhi University is admitting students to 79 UG programmes across 67 colleges, departments and centres. The DU UG programmes include 206 combinations of BA courses. The university began admissions for over 70,000 seats last month.
DU Merit List Release Time
The first phase allotment list of DU UG 2022 admission against CSAS will be issued on the university’s admission website -- admission.uod.ac.in today. The university has not confirmed the DU merit list release time.