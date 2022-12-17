DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University Vacant Seats List For Special Spot Round On December 18

Delhi University will release vacant seat list for special spot admission round tomorrow

The Delhi University (DU) will release the vacant seat list for special spot round admission in undergraduate (UG) programmes tomorrow, December 18. Candidates who wish to appear for DU UG admission against the special spot admission round can register online between December 19 (10 am) and December 20 (11:59 pm). The university will release the vacant seat list for special spot round on its admission protal- admission.uod.ac.in.

The DU special spot admission round allocated list will be issued on December 22. The shortlisted candidates need to accept the allotted seats between December 22 (10 am) and December 23 (4:59 pm). As per the official release, DU has announced UG admission under special spot round for certain shortlisted colleges. DU has stated that the candidates who had earlier applied in the CSAS 2022 but could not be admitted to any college on the date of declaration of the special spot admission round are eligible to participate.

DU will release the acant seats of each programme, wherever applicable, of the shortlisted colleges. "On the announcement of DU special spot round admission, the admitted candidates will not be allowed to withdraw their admission. To be considered in the special spot admission round, the candidate will have to opt for 'Special Spot Admission' through his/her dashboard," DU said in a release.

The candidates will be able to choose all the programmes in the colleges, subject to the availability of seats. "It will be mandatory for the candidate to take admission to the seat allocated in the special spot admission round. Failure to acceptance of the allocated seat in the special spot admission round will forfeit the candidate's eligibility for admission to DU," it added.

The DU will prepare the special spot admission round allocation list considering the availability of seats, programme-specific merit, order of preference of programme and college, and category. Candidates must have to accept the allocation as there will be no option to 'Upgrade' or 'Withdraw' seats during the special spot admission round.