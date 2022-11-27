DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University Vacant Seat List For Spot Round 2 Tomorrow

Delhi University will release vacant seats list against round 1 spot admission tomorrow

DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University will release the vacant seat list for second round of spot admissions for undergraduate (UG) programmes tomorrow, November 28. Candidates can check the DU UG vacant seat list for spot round 2 admissions through the official website- admission.uod.ac.in. As per the DU UG spot admission round 2 schedule, the university will announce the vacant seats for spot round 2 on November 28 at 5 pm.

Candidates who have opted for spot admission 2 through their dashboard are eligible to appear for the DU UG admission 2022 spot round 2. The candidates who have been allotted seats in spot round 1 their admissions will be auto-locked at 4 pm on November 28 and such candidates will not be allowed to withdraw their admissions. Candidates can apply for spot round 2 admission between November 29 (10 am) and November 30 (4:59 pm). The university will declare the DU UG spot round 2 allocation list on December 2 (5 pm).

DU UG Admission 2022 Spot Round 2: Important Dates

Events Dates Vacant seat list for spot round 2 November 28 (5 pm) DU UG spot round 2 admission and upgrade window for CW, KM (Supernumerary) seats November 29 (10 am) - November 30 (4:59 pm) DU UG spot round 2 allocation list, CW 3 and KM 3 December 2 (5 pm) Candidates to "Accept" the allocated seat December 3 (10 am) - December 4 (4:59 pm) Colleges to verify and approve the online applications December 3 (10 am) - December 5 (4:59 pm) Last date of online payment of admission fees December 6 (4:59 pm)

Candidates who will be allocated seats in spot round 2 admission must confirm the allotment within the stipulated timeline. The candidates who were offered a seat in the DU UG spot round 1 allocation will not be able to participate in round 2.