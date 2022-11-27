  • Home
  • Education
  • DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University Vacant Seat List For Spot Round 2 Tomorrow

DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University Vacant Seat List For Spot Round 2 Tomorrow

Delhi University will release the vacant seat list for second round of spot admissions for undergraduate (UG) programmes tomorrow, November 28.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Nov 27, 2022 9:58 am IST

RELATED NEWS

Delhi University To Begin Second Round Of Spot Admissions On Monday
DU Spot Admission 2022: Over 6,000 Students Accept Seats; 1,808 Total Admissions
DU UG Admission 2022: Spot Round 2 Dates Out; Check Schedule Here
Delhi University Organises Programme On "Contribution Of Tribal Heroes In Freedom Struggle"
DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University Releases ECA, Sports, CW Quota Round 2 Allocation Lists
Delhi University Spot Round Seat Acceptance Window To Close Today At Admission.uod.ac.in
DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University Vacant Seat List For Spot Round 2 Tomorrow
Delhi University will release vacant seats list against round 1 spot admission tomorrow

DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University will release the vacant seat list for second round of spot admissions for undergraduate (UG) programmes tomorrow, November 28. Candidates can check the DU UG vacant seat list for spot round 2 admissions through the official website- admission.uod.ac.in. As per the DU UG spot admission round 2 schedule, the university will announce the vacant seats for spot round 2 on November 28 at 5 pm.

Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download!

Don't Miss: CUET Cut Off 2022 (UR-OBC-SC-ST). Check Now

Also See: DU Admission Process. Check Now

Candidates who have opted for spot admission 2 through their dashboard are eligible to appear for the DU UG admission 2022 spot round 2. The candidates who have been allotted seats in spot round 1 their admissions will be auto-locked at 4 pm on November 28 and such candidates will not be allowed to withdraw their admissions. Candidates can apply for spot round 2 admission between November 29 (10 am) and November 30 (4:59 pm). The university will declare the DU UG spot round 2 allocation list on December 2 (5 pm).

DU UG Admission 2022 Spot Round 2: Important Dates

EventsDates
Vacant seat list for spot round 2November 28 (5 pm)
DU UG spot round 2 admission and upgrade window for CW, KM (Supernumerary) seatsNovember 29 (10 am) - November 30 (4:59 pm)
DU UG spot round 2 allocation list, CW 3 and KM 3December 2 (5 pm)
Candidates to "Accept" the allocated seatDecember 3 (10 am) - December 4 (4:59 pm)
Colleges to verify and approve the online applicationsDecember 3 (10 am) - December 5 (4:59 pm)
Last date of online payment of admission feesDecember 6 (4:59 pm)

Candidates who will be allocated seats in spot round 2 admission must confirm the allotment within the stipulated timeline. The candidates who were offered a seat in the DU UG spot round 1 allocation will not be able to participate in round 2.

Click here for more Education News
University of Delhi
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
CAT 2022 LIVE: Slot 1 Starts; Exam Centre Guidelines For Next Slots, Key Points On Admit Card, Reporting Time
Live | CAT 2022 LIVE: Slot 1 Starts; Exam Centre Guidelines For Next Slots, Key Points On Admit Card, Reporting Time
AEEE 2023: Registration Begins Today At Amrita.edu
AEEE 2023: Registration Begins Today At Amrita.edu
IIM CAT 2022 Today; Instructions To Follow At Exam Centre
IIM CAT 2022 Today; Instructions To Follow At Exam Centre
Delhi University To Begin Second Round Of Spot Admissions On Monday
Delhi University To Begin Second Round Of Spot Admissions On Monday
How To Attempt CAT 2022 Questions? Important Tips By Experts
How To Attempt CAT 2022 Questions? Important Tips By Experts
.......................... Advertisement ..........................