DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University To Release Spot Round 2 Vacant Seat List Today

Image credit: shutterstock.com Check DU UG 2022 round two vacant list at admission.uod.ac.in

DU UG Admission 2022: The University of Delhi will release the round two vacant seat list of spot admissions for undergraduate (UG) programmes today, November 28. The university will release the vacant seat list for spot round 2 at 5 PM today, the candidates can check the vacant seat list for the UG programme on the official website- admission.uod.ac.in. The candidates can apply for spot round 2 admissions till November 30 (4:59 PM).

Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download! Don't Miss: CUET Cut Off 2022 (UR-OBC-SC-ST). Check Now Also See: DU Admission Process. Check Now

Meanwhile, a total of 4,118 candidates have secured admissions in spot admission round one, and a total of 62,231 students took admissions for the undergraduate (UG) programmes, as per the official data released by DU. ALSO READ | Delhi University Releases ECA, Sports, CW Quota Round 2 Allocation Lists

To apply for spot round 2 admission, candidates need to visit the official website- du.ac.in. Click on admission link and enter details in application form. Pay the registration fee and click on submit. Download round 2 application form, and take a print out for further reference.

According to DU, the spot round two allocation list will be released on December 2 (5 pm). The candidates can accept the allocated seat by December 4 (4:59 pm), the colleges can verify and approve the online applications till December 5. The candidates can pay their fees for UG admissions till December 6.