DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University To Release First CSAS Allocation List On October 18

DU UG Admission 2022: According to DU, the candidates can accept the first allotment list till October 21, 5 PM, the document verification will conclude on October 22 and candidates can make final payments till October 24, 5 PM

Education | Written By Arnab Mitra | Updated: Oct 10, 2022 9:23 pm IST

Check DU CSAS allocation list at admission.uod.ac.in
Image credit: shutterstock.com

DU UG Admission 2022: The University of Delhi (DU) will release the first Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) allocation list on October 18. The candidates can check the seat allotment list at the official DU website — admission.uod.ac.in. According to DU, the candidates can accept the allotment till October 21, 5 PM, the document verification will conclude on October 22 and candidates can make final payments till October 24, 5 PM.

Following the completion of round one allotment process, the second round of CSAS allocation will commence on October 25. The CSAS second allotment list will be released on October 30, the verification process will be completed by November 2. The candidates can make their payment till November 3.

According to DU, CSAS third round allocation process will be held from November 4 to 15, and the round one spot allocation round will be done on November 17. The spot rounds will be announced on the availability of vacant seats, if any. ALSO READ | UGC Amends Guidelines; Colleges Can Directly Apply For Autonomous Status

Meanwhile, the last date for choice preferences of CSAS phase 1 and 2 has been extended, the candidates can apply till October 12 (4:59 PM). "The preferences saved by the candidate till 4:59 PM on Wednesday, October 12 will get auto locked by the system and will be treated as final for the allocation purpose," the release read.

This year, the UG admission process is being conducted on the basis of the Common University Entrance Test undergraduate (CUET UG) results.

Delhi University Admission DU Admission
