DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University Starts CSAS Phase 2 Registration; Details Here

Delhi University UG admission 2022 phase 2 registration begins

DU Admission 2022: The University of Delhi (DU) has started the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2022 phase 2 registration for CUET candidates. The candidates who have passed CUET UG 2022 entrance examination and have completed phase one registrations are required to submit their college prefernces in the second phase of registration. Aspirants can fill their preferences online from the official website- admission.uod.ac.in. The last date for preference-filling at DU is October 10, 2022.

Candidates are suggested to choose the maximum number of preferences as adding, editing the programmes and colleges after the deadline of the phase 2 or preference-filling will not be allowed. The second phase of CSAS registration includes “preference-filing” in which candidates have to choose the programme(s) s/he is willing to take admission if allocated. The candidates are also required to fill in the programme and college combinations preferences for every programme selected by them while filling the CUET UG application form.

The CSAS 2022 admission process will be held in six phases. The application process for both phase 1 and phase 2 of CSAS (UG) 2022 will be continued till October 10, 2022. Candidates can select any number of programmes they wish to take admission in. However, they have to confirm the specific programme on the basis of their CUET UG 2022 merit score.

CSAS Phase 2 Registration 2022 Preference Filling

In CSAS phase 2 registrations, candidates are firstly required to map their CUET UG 2022 test paper, subjects with those in which they have passed Class 12th board examinations. The programme-specific candidate's score, based on CUET normalised score for all the programme will be displayed on the screen. These programme-specific CUET scores will be auto calculated and displayed on the candidate's dashboard.

During preference selection, candidates can select and mark preferences. Candidates can select colleges or programme of his/her choice while filling the preferences. The order to selection will also determine the preference order. Candidates are suggested to save the preference order before logging out the window. "Candidates will have confirm their preferences. If not confirmed till the last date, his/her last saved preference order will be locked automatically and will become the basis of allocation of seats for such a candidate," DU said in a statement.