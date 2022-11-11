DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University To Start Spot Admissions From November 20
Delhi University will start the spot admission under undergraduate (UG) programmes for the academic year 2022-23 from November 20.
Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Nov 11, 2022 3:59 pm IST
DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University will start the spot admission under undergraduate (UG) programmes for the academic year 2022-23 from November 20. The university will soon release the revised schedule for DU UG spot admission on its official website-- admission.uod.ac.in.
