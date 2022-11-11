  • Home
DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University To Start Spot Admissions From November 20

Delhi University will start the spot admission under undergraduate (UG) programmes for the academic year 2022-23 from November 20.

Education | Edited by Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Nov 11, 2022 3:59 pm IST

DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University will start the spot admission under undergraduate (UG) programmes for the academic year 2022-23 from November 20. The university will soon release the revised schedule for DU UG spot admission on its official website-- admission.uod.ac.in.

Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download!

Don't Miss: CUET Cut Off 2022 (UR-OBC-SC-ST). Check Now

Also See: DU Admission Process. Check Now

