DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University To Start ECA Quota Admission Trials Today

Delhi University Admission 2022-23

The University of Delhi will start the trials for extra curricular activities (ECA), or sports quota admission for undergraduate programmes today, October 18, 2022. The candidates who have applied for the DU ECA supernumerary quota seats can appear for physical trials at the allotted institutions till October 27. The university has released the trial dates, centre list and guidelines on its official website-- admission.uod.ac.in. Aspirants have to carry their own equipment, mats and other materials as per their requirement for physical trials.

Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download! Don't Miss: CUET Cut Off 2022 (UR-OBC-SC-ST). Check Now

The Delhi University will release the seat allocation result for ECA quota by considering the combined score of the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2022 and performance tests, trials and certificates. Except for NCC and National Service Scheme (NSS), ECA score of 75 marks for 12 categories, 60 marks on the basis of physical test and 15 marks on the basis of certificates submitted. For DU UG admission 2022-23, 14 categories are being admitted through the ECA supernumerary quota, with the highest number of 1,748 registrations from the National Cadet Corps (NCC) category.

Also Read|| Delhi University Postpones Release Of CSAS 1st Allotment List For UG Admission

The physical trials of DU ECA supernumerary quota seats will be conducted for creative writing, yoga and digital media on October 19 and 20, fine arts on October 19 and 21, music (instrument) on October 19, music on October 18, quiz on October 25 and divinity on October 19. For the candidates who have applied in dance, trials are scheduled on October 19, 20, 21, 22, 25, 26 and 27, debate on October 19 20, 21, 22, 25 and 26, music (vocal) on October 19, 20, 21, 22, 25 and 26, and theatre on October 21, 22, 25 and 26.