DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University Special Spot Round 2 Registration Ends Today

DU UG special spot allocation round 2 admission last date today

University of Delhi (UoD) will close the application window for DU UG special spot allocation round 2 admission 2022 today, December 29. The candidates who have opted for spot allocation round 2 are eligible to apply through the official website-- admission.uod.ac.in. The candidates who have applied under CSAS 2022 admission process and have not accepted admission in any colleges on the date of declaration of the special round are also eligible to participate.

Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download! Don't Miss: CUET Cut Off 2022 (UR-OBC-SC-ST). Check Now Also See: DU Admission Process. Check Now

The university has issued the vacant seats list for special spot round 2 undergraduate programmes (UG) on December 28. It is mandatory for candidates to take admission against the seat allocated in the DU UG special spot allocation round 2 admission. The candidates admitted through special spot allocation will not be allowed to withdraw their admissions.

DU will declare the seat allocation against DU UG special spot allocation round 2 admission on December 30 (10 am). Candidates need to ‘Accept’ the allocated seat on December 30 between 10 am and 11:59 pm. The colleges and departments will verify the application from December 30 (10 am) to December 31 (1 pm). The last date for online payment of fees by the candidate against DU UG special spot allocation round 2 admission 2022 is December 31 (11:59 pm).

As per the official reports, a total of 65,000 seats out of 70,000 seats have been filled against DU UG admission 2022. DU Registrar Vikas Gupta told PTI that this would be the last and final round of undergraduate admissions for certain shortlisted colleges. "Candidates who were offered a seat in any spot round will not be able to participate in the second special spot admission round," he said.