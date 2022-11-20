DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University Releases Spot Round 1 Vacant Seat List

Delhi University CSAS Spot round 1 vacant seat matrix released

Delhi University has released the vacant seat list for Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) spot round 1 admission today, November 20, 2022. Candidates can check the college, courses and category-wise vacant seat details on the admission portal of the DU at admission.uod.ac.in. Candidates can apply for CSAS spot allocation round from November 21 (10 am) to November 22, 2022 (4:59 pm).

The university will declare the CSAS first sport allocation list for undergraduate (UG) admission on November 23 (5 pm). "On the declaration of the first spot admission round on November 20, 2022, the admission of all already admitted candidates will be locked and they will not be considered for upgrades (except Supernumerary upgrades)," DU said in a statement.

"Similarly, the admitted candidates will not be allowed to withdraw their admissions on the announcement of the first spot admission round. In order to be considered in a spot admission round, a candidate will have to opt for "Spot Admission" through his/her dashboard," it added.

The candidates need to accept the seats allotted in round 1 spot allocation between November 24 (10 am) to November 25 (4:59 pm). Colleges will verify and approve the applications of candidates from November 24 to November 26, 2022. The DU has advised candidates to complete the admission process by accepting the seat allocation and submitting the admission fees at the allotted colleges before the stipulated date and time- November 27, 2022 (4:59 pm).