DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University Releases Simulated Ranks; Here's How To Check

Delhi University UG simulated ranks out

DU UG Admission 2022: The University of Delhi (DU) has released the simulated ranks of candidates registered for DU Undergraduate (UG) admission 2022-23. Candidates can check the DU simulated ranks on the official website of the university admission.uod.ac.in by using their login credentials such as CUET application number and password. The DU has added the simulated ranks or tentative ranks feature in the candidate's dashboard. The DU tentative ranks list is determined on the basis of the scores and preferences submitted by the candidates till October 13, till 4:59 pm.

Along with DU UG simulated ranks, the university has also opened the preference-change window for candidates to add/delete programmes and colleges in their application form. Aspiring candidates can make changes in their DU UG application form between October 14 and 16, 2022. Candidates must ensure that their updated preferences are saved before logging out of the application window. If a candidate failed to save preferences till deadline, the last saved preferences will be automatically locked and these locked preferences will be the basis for determining the DU UG allocation lists.

DU UG Simulated Ranks List 2022: How To Check

Go to the official website-- admissions.uod.ac.in Login to the candidate's portal using CUET application number and password Click on the DU UG simulated rank list tab The DU UG simulated rank will be displayed on the screen Check and verify the DU tentative ranks list.

Direct Link: DU UG Simulated Ranks List 2022

The DU is admitting students through Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022 scores instead of their Class 12 marks. The DU UG first merit list will be issued on October 18. The DU second merit list will be released on October 30, 2022, at 5 pm. The third merit list will be issued on November 10, while the DU Spot allocation list will be issued on November 22, 2022. For more related details candidates can check the official website of DU-- du.ac.in.