DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University Releases ECA, Sports, CW Quota Round 2 Allocation Lists

The University of Delhi has issued the round 2 allocation list for extra-curricular activities (ECA), sports and CW quota admission in undergraduate (UG) programmes.

Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Nov 25, 2022 11:18 am IST

DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University Releases ECA, Sports, CW Quota Round 2 Allocation Lists
DU UG Admission 2022 ECA, Sports, CW Quota Round 2 Allocation Lists
New Delhi:

The University of Delhi has issued the round 2 allocation list for extra-curricular activities (ECA), sports and CW quota admission in undergraduate (UG) programmes. Candidates who have applied for DU UG admission under ECA sports and CW quota can check the round 2 allocation lists on the official website-- admission.uod.ac.in.

