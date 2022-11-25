DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University Releases ECA, Sports, CW Quota Round 2 Allocation Lists

DU UG Admission 2022 ECA, Sports, CW Quota Round 2 Allocation Lists

The University of Delhi has issued the round 2 allocation list for extra-curricular activities (ECA), sports and CW quota admission in undergraduate (UG) programmes. Candidates who have applied for DU UG admission under ECA sports and CW quota can check the round 2 allocation lists on the official website-- admission.uod.ac.in.