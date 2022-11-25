DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University Releases ECA, Sports, CW Quota Round 2 Allocation Lists
The University of Delhi has issued the round 2 allocation list for extra-curricular activities (ECA), sports and CW quota admission in undergraduate (UG) programmes.
Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Nov 25, 2022 11:18 am IST
The University of Delhi has issued the round 2 allocation list for extra-curricular activities (ECA), sports and CW quota admission in undergraduate (UG) programmes. Candidates who have applied for DU UG admission under ECA sports and CW quota can check the round 2 allocation lists on the official website-- admission.uod.ac.in.
Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download!
Don't Miss: CUET Cut Off 2022 (UR-OBC-SC-ST). Check Now
Also See: DU Admission Process. Check Now
Click here for more Education News