  • DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University To Release CSAS Round 3 Allocation List Tomorrow

DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University To Release CSAS Round 3 Allocation List Tomorrow

Delhi University will release the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2022 third allocation list tomorrow, November 10.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Nov 9, 2022 1:52 pm IST

Delhi University UG Admission 2022
New Delhi:

Delhi University will release the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2022 third allocation list tomorrow, November 10. Candidates who have applied for the CSAS round 3 allocation can check the seat allotment result on the official website-- admission.uod.ac.in. To check and download the CSAS round 3 allocation letter, candidates need to log in with their CUET application number and password.

The candidates selected in DU CSAS 3rd allocation list can 'Accept' the allotted seat from November 11 to 13, 2022. Colleges can verify and approve applications between November 11 and 14. Eligible candidates can complete the admission fee payment at the allotted college till November 15 (4:59 pm). As per the reports, about 23,139 candidates have opted to upgrade for higher programmes and college preferences against CSAS round 2 allocations.

The university will first allocate the seats to those candidates who have opted for seat upgradation against round 2 allocation, followed by the candidates who have registered for DU UG admission 2022 through mid-entry window. Over 61,500 students have been admitted to DU so far against the 70,000 seats of courses and colleges.

The university will conduct the spot admission round only if the seats remain vacant after the completion of all rounds of CSAS 2022. The candidates who have already been allocated seats in the CSAS rounds can not apply for DU spot admission. Moreover, the already admitted candidates will not be allowed to withdraw their admission. Aspiring candidates must select the option of 'Spot Admission' through their dashboard to be considered for the merit list.

