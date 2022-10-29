  • Home
  • Education
DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University To Release CSAS Round 2 Allocation List Tomorrow

The Delhi University (DU) will release the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2022 round two allocation list tomorrow, October 30.

Education | Written By Adarsh Srivastava | Updated: Oct 29, 2022 5:13 pm IST

Delhi University CSAS Round 2 Allocation List On October 30
New Delhi:

The Delhi University (DU) will release the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2022 round two allocation list tomorrow, October 30. Candidates registered for DU UG admission 2022 can check the CSAS round 2 allocation result on the official website -- admission.uod.ac.in after 5 pm. Aspirants who have opted to upgrade higher 'programme and college combination' preferences can also check their allotment result in CSAS 2022 round two allocation.

The candidates who will be alloted seats in the DU undergraduate (UG) round 2 allocation need to confirm their allotment between October 31 and November 1, 2022. The colleges and institutions will conduct the verification and approval of online applications till November 2, 2022. The last date to submit admission fees is November 3, 2022.

DU UG Admission 2022: CSAS Round 2 Allocation Schedule

EventsDates
Window to re-order higher preferencesOctober 25 to 27, 2022
DU second merit list 2022October 30, 2022
Candidates to “Accept” the allocated seatOctober 31 to November 1, 2022
Colleges to verify and approve the online applicationsOctober 31 to November 2, 2022
Last date to pay admission feesNovember 3, 2022

As many as 35,388 candidates have opted to upgrade seats against DU CSAS round 1 allocation. About 15,398 candidates have opted to freeze their seats in round 1 allotment result. As per the official reports, over 80,000 allocations (80,164) have been made by the DU in the first round of CSAS 2022 counselling. Out of which, about 72,865 students have accepted colleges and courses. A total of 59,100 students have completed the admission and fee payments process against CSAS round 1 allocation.

University of Delhi
