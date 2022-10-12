DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University To Close CSAS Registration Window Today

DU CSAS registration portal closing today

The last date to register for admission to undergraduate programmes at Delhi University through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) is today, October 12. The phase 1 registration window and phase 2 preference filling links of CSAS 2022 DU will remain open till 4:59 pm today. The preferences saved by the candidate will be auto-locked and will be treated as final for seat allocation purpose, a DU statement said. Applicants seeking admission at DU can register online on the official website - admission.uod.ac.in.

DU this time is admitting students through Common University Entrance Test UG (CUET UG) scores. DU started the CSAS registration process on September 26. The university has also provided the facility to correct the CSAS application form. The last date to avail of the facility to correct the DU application form and modify preferences of colleges and courses and upload documents is October 13. The first CSAS allocation list will be published on October 18.

DU UG Admission 2022: Steps To Apply Through CSAS

Go to the official DU website — ugadmission.uod.ac.in. Enter the CUET application number, password and captcha and click on "Login" After reading the instructions carefully click on the Submit tab Fill in personal details as required in DU 2022 CSAS application form Upload documents as required Make the payment online and submit

For admission under ECA, and Sports Supernumerary Quotas at DU, 25 per cent weightage will be given to the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) score, while 75 per cent to certificates and trials. In order to optimally fill the seats, DU will allocate 30 per cent extra seats for the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe candidates in the first CSAS allocation round, the Delhi University statement added.