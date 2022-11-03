DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University Accepts Over 15,000 New Applicants Against CSAS Round 2 Allocation

University of Delhi

The University Of Delhi has closed the fee payment window for the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) round two allocation today, November 3. As per the official reports, over 15,000 new admissions (15,236) have been accepted by the university, while about 9,000 candidates (9,439) who had opted for the upgradation of seats in round 1 allocations have received higher preferences in CSAS round 2 allocation.

Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download! Don't Miss: CUET Cut Off 2022 (UR-OBC-SC-ST). Check Now Also See: DU Admission Process. Check Now

Earlier on November 2, the university stated that about 8,022 candidates have opted for the upgradation of seats, a total of 3,784 fresh applications have been received and 16,661 applications are under process. The DU will release the list of vacant seats in round 2 allocation on November 5 for CSAS third round. The university will open the DU UG mid-entry window and the option to re-order to higher preferences between November 5 and November 7 (4:59 pm).

Also Read|| DU UG Admission 2022: Last Date To Pay Fees Against CSAS Round-2 Today

As many as 33,739 aspirants had opted to upgrade to the higher programme and college preferences. Of which about 11,649 candidates' preferences have been upgraded by the university. The CSAS round 2 allocation has been made on the basis of combination of programmes and colleges selected by the candidates during the preference-filling phase.

The DU CSAS third merit list will be issued on November 10. Eligible candidates can 'accept' the seats allotted under DU third merit list by November 13, 2022. The Delhi University is conducting the admission for undergraduate (UG) programme through Common University Entrance Test (CUET) this year.