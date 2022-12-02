DU UG Admission 2022: CSAS Spot Round-2 Allocation List Today

DU UG admission 2nd spot round allocation list today

The second spot-round allocation list will be issued today, December 2. The University of Delhi (DU) which is accepting admissions through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) has so far admitted 62,331 students to its undergraduate programmes. In addition to the spot round-2 allocation list, the DU will also announce the third lists of CW and KM quota seats on admission.uod.ac.in.

According to PTI, over 19,000 candidates have applied for around 12,000 seats in DU colleges in the second spot allocation round for UG admissions. The university issued a list of vacant seats for the second spot round of the CSAS on Monday, and the candidates were given time till Wednesday to apply.

Candidates who will be shortlisted in the DU UG admission spot sound-2 list will have to 'Accept' the seats allocated between December 3 (10 am) and December 4 (4:59 pm). The next process in the Delhi University admission process is affiliated colleges verifying and approving the online applications from December 3 to 5 (4:59 pm). The last date to pay the online admission fees is December 6.

“On the announcement of spot admission, the admission of all already candidates will be locked and they will not be considered for upgrades. Similarly, the admitted candidates will not be allowed to withdraw their admissions,” a DU statement issued in this regard said.

It further said: “It will be mandatory for the candidate to take admission to the seat allocated in a spot round. Failure to accept the allocated seat in the spot admission round will forfeit the candidate's eligibility for admission to UoD and she/he will be out of CSAS.”