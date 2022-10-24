DU UG admission 2022 CSAS round 2 begins tomorrow at admission.uod.ac.in.

DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University will start the Seat Allocation System (CSAS) round 2 seat allotment and admission process for undergraduate programme admission from tomorrow, October 25. DU will release the round 2 vacant seats tomorrow at 5 pm. Candidates can complete the DU UG admission CSAS round 2 processes through the official website – admission.uod.ac.in.

Candidates can re-arrange their preferences of courses and colleges from October 25 to October 27 till 4:59 pm. As per the schedule on the official website of DU, the second CSAS allotment list will be released on October 30, at 5 pm. Candidates need to accept the round 2 allotted seat from October 31 to November 1. The DU colleges will verify the online applications from October 31 to November 2, 2022. Candidates can pay the online admission fee till November 3.

Over 72,000 candidates out of 80,164 have accepted the college and course allotted to them in Delhi University's round 1 allocations.

DU UG Admission 2022: CSAS Round 2 Schedule