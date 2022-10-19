DU UG Admission 2022 CSAS Round 1 Allocation List Today; Check How Merit List To Be Prepared

Delhi Univeristy UG first allocation list today

The University of Delhi (UoD) will release the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) 2022 first allocation list today, October 19. Candidates who have registered for DU UG admission 2022 can check the seat allotment result on the official website -- admission.uod.ac.in. Aspirants shortlisted in DU UG first merit list can submit their acceptance till October 21, 5 pm. The respective institutions/colleges will conduct the document verification of such candidates on October 22, 2022. DU UG Merit List Live

Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download! Don't Miss: CUET Cut Off 2022 (UR-OBC-SC-ST). Check Now Also See: DU Admission Process. Check Now

CSAS 2022 UG Admission will be conducted in three phases. CSAS Phase 1 consisted of counselling registration of candidates who have opted Delhi University for admission in their CUET 2022 application form. In the second phase, or 'preference filling', candidates had been allowed to choose their program and college combination preferences. In the third phase of CSAS the university will release the allotment result of the registered candidates.

Also Read|| DU UG Admission 2022: Delhi University To Start ECA Quota Admission Trials Today

CSAS 2022: Factors Considered In Preparing Merit List

The university will prepare the CSAS 2022 round 1 allocation list considering the factors such as combination of programmes and colleges selected by the candidates. Moreover, the criteria including caste category, programme-group merit list and availability of seats in courses/colleges will also be considered by the Delhi University while preparing the merit list.

This year, DU is conducting admission through Common University Entrance Test (CUET) in its UG programmes. About 6,14,000 CUET aspirants across the country have included DU in their preferred University. The admissions are being done in 79 UG programmes across 67 colleges, departments and centres. This includes 206 combinations for the BA programme. A total of 70,000 seats is to be filled through CSAS 2022 UG admission.