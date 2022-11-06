DU UG Admission 2022: CSAS Mid-Entry Application Underway; Check Last Date, Who Can Register

Image credit: Jmc.ac.in DU UG admission mid-entry application last date tomorrow

With the release of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) phase-3 vacant seats, Delhi University is now accepting applications for upgradation of seats and mid-entry of fresh applicants. The mid-entry provision for admission to undergraduate programmes including BSc, BCom and BA (Hons) has been made available for candidates who either failed to apply to CSAS Phase 1 or could not complete Phase 2 CSAS registration. The last date to apply for mid-entry and to participate in the third round of CSAS 2022 DU admission is November 7 (4:59 pm).

While many colleges including Deshbandhu College, Dyal Singh College, Gargi College, Hans Raj College, Hindu College, Indraprastha College for Women, Jesus and Mary College, Kalindi College and Kirori Mal College have vacant seats remaining, as per CSAS vacant seats list for round-3, Lady Shri Ram College has filled all the seats for the General Category candidates.

“A two-day window will now be activated at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, November 05, 2022 till 04:59 P.M. Monday, November 07, 2022 with a provision of Mid-Entry for fresh applicants and the option for upgradation for candidates who are already admitted in the University of Delhi,” a DU statement added.

“Through the provision of mid-entry, the candidates who either failed to apply to CSAS Phase 1 or could not complete Phase 2 will be able to participate in the Third Round of CSAS,” it added.

As per the CSAS phase-3 vacant seat list, seats are now available at colleges including Acharya Narendra Dev College for admission to some BCom (Hons), BSc (Hons) programmes; for a few combination programmes at Delhi Colege of Arts and Commerce and at BR Ambedkar College.