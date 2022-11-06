DU UG Admission 2022: CSAS Mid-Entry Application Deadline Tomorrow; Direct Link

DU UG Mid-Entry Registration 2022

Delhi University will close the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) phase three, or mid-entry registration window tomorrow, November 7. The DU is conducting the mid-entry registrations for candidates who failed to apply in CSAS phase 1 or did not complete phase 2 admission process. The official website-- ugadmission.uod.ac.in is hosting the DU mid-entry registration process for admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes.

Aspirants can register for CSAS mid-entry process by paying a non-refundable fee of Rs 1,000. As per the university's statement, CSAS mid-entry candidates can be considered for allotment only if the allotted candidates who have applied earlier and have a merit score higher than the lowest declared score have been allotted seat. CSAS mid-entry registration is not applicable for candidates who wish to take admission in performance-based programmes (BA(Honours) Music, BSc Physical Education, Health Education and Sports) and ECA, sports supernumerary quota.

Candidates will get selected for CSAS third allocation list on the basis of fulfilment of eligibility criteria, availability of seats, and other CSAS-2022 rules. Aspirants shortlisted in CSAS mid-entry must take admission to the allocated seat within the stipulated timeline. Failure to accept the allocated seat within the specified date will forfeit the candidate's admission to Delhi University.

The DU will conduct the spot admission only for vacant seats after the completion of all rounds of CSAS 2022. In DU spot admission, the admission of all already candidates will be locked and they will not be considered for upgrades. Similarly, the admitted candidates will not be allowed to withdraw their admissions. Candidates will have to opt for 'Spot Admission' through his/her dashboard to get considered for the merit list.