DU UG Admission 2022: Key Points On Supernumerary Seats Under Sports, ECA Quota

While launching the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS), DU said: “There are 14 ECA [extra-curricular activities] categories further divided into sub-categories. A candidate can apply for a maximum of three ECA categories."

Edited by Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Sep 12, 2022 4:21 pm IST

New Delhi:

The University of Delhi (DU) has launched the admission portal for undergraduate courses today, September 12. As per National Testing Agency (NTA), the Vice-Chancellor said that over six lakh candidates have preferred DU for admission to UG courses for the 2022-23 academic year. The DU admission 2022 registration link is now active at ugadmission.uod.ac.in. Delhi University will offer 70,000 seats and will have 206 paper combinations. The last date to submit the DU application form for UG admission is October 3, 2022.

While launching the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS), DU said: “There are 14 ECA [extra-curricular activities] categories further divided into sub-categories. A candidate can apply for a maximum of three ECA categories."

For each ECA category, DU added, the candidate must upload a maximum of best five certificates issued between April 1, 2017 and June 30, 2022. Out of these five, the candidate shall be marked on the basis of three best certificates only, as per the Certificate-Marking criteria.

DU Admission UG 2022: ECA Allocation Policy

Allocation will be offered on the basis of Combined ECA Merit (CEM):

  • 25 per cent of the highest programme-specific CUET percentage score of all the programmes in which the candidate has applied, and

  • 75 per cent of the highest ECA score obtained from all the ECA score obtained from all the ECA categories in which the candidate has been considered

To be considered in an ECA category, the candidate must have scored a minimum of 30 marks out of 75 ECA score, DU added.

Delhi Admission 2022 On Sports Supernumerary Seats

  • 27 games or sports for women and 26 games or sports for men in different colleges.

  • Combined ECA merit (CEM)

    • 25 per cent of the highest programme-specific CUET percentage score of all the programmes in which the candidate has applied

    • 25 per cent of the highest graded merit or participation sports certificate

    • 50 per cent of the highest score obtained in the sports trials in which the candidate appears

  • Eligibility for ECM

    • Minimum of 20/200 marks in sports certificate, and

    • Minimum of 200/400 marks in sports trial

  • Merit/ participation sports certificate issued from April 1, 2017 to June 30, 2022 be considered

