DU Admission: Candidates Rejected In 1st List Due To Category Certificate To Be Considered In UR In Round-2

Image credit: Lsr.edu.in DU to consider candidates who failed to submit category certificate in round-1 as UR in next round

The Delhi University (DU) which is admitting students through the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) has made it mandatory for the candidates applying for admission to the undergraduate programmes at the university to submit category certificates. Candidates rejected for seat allocation in CSAS round-1 due to non-availability of category certificate will be considered in the Unreserved category in round-2 "subject to meeting the merit of UR category and preference order".

A DU statement issued in this regard said: “The University of Delhi has time and again, through its webinars, bulletin of information, Common Seat Allocation System Document, public notices .. advised the candidates belonging to SC, ST, EWS, OBC-NCL, PwBD/ CW category to ensure that their required documents, certificates (as applicable) in the prescribed format to be submitted at the time of applying to the Common Sear Allocation System of University of Delhi.”

“Due to the non-availability of the category certificate, the seat allocation has been rejected in CSAS round-1 in respect of such candidates as referred to above. All such candidates shall be considered in the Unreserved Category in CSAS round-2 subject to availability of seats in the UR category and other allocation policies,” it added.

As per data shared by the university on Saturday, October 22, over 72,800 candidates out of 80,164 have accepted the college and course allotted to them in DU CSAS first round of allocations. In DU, admissions to 79 UG programmes across 67 colleges, departments and centres are being done through the CUET scores for the first time this year.