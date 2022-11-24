DU UG Admission 2022: Acceptance Against Spot Round Allocation Begins At Admission.uod.ac.in

DU UG Spot Admission

DU UG Admission 2022: The University of Delhi has opened the seat acceptance window against the spot round allotment list today, November 24. Candidates can accept the allotted seats till 4.59 pm of November 25, 2022. The DU colleges will verify and approve the application made by the candidates till November 26. The last date for the online payment of the admission fee by the candidate is November 27, 2022.

Suggested: Browse the list of colleges/universities accepting CUET 2022 Score. Free Download! Don't Miss: CUET Cut Off 2022 (UR-OBC-SC-ST). Check Now Also See: DU Admission Process. Check Now

The university declared the vacant seat list for the first spot round allocation round of the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS) on Sunday, November 20. The allocation list is available on the official website- admission.uod.ac.in.

It is mandatory for the candidate to take admission to the seat allocated in a spot round. Failure to accept the allocated seat in the spot admission round will forfeit the candidate's eligibility for admission and he or she will be out of CSAS.

There will be no option for 'upgrade' and 'withdraw' during the spot admission rounds. The seat allocated in a particular spot admission round will be final and will not be upgraded in any subsequent round of spot admission rounds.

To accept seats, registered applicants should go to the DU CSAS official website and log in with their application number and password. Candidates must accept the alloted seat by providing the necessary information. After the procedure is completed, applicants must save the confirmation page.