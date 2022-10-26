DU UG Admission 2022: 36 Per Cent Candidates Admitted Through 1st Merit List Opt For Upgrade

  • Home
Over 36 per cent of the 59,100 candidates who secured admission in Delhi University's first round of seat allocations have applied for an upgrade to their higher 'programme+college combination' preference as of Wednesday evening.

Press Trust of India | Updated: Oct 26, 2022 10:21 pm IST

DU UG admission 2022 round 1 seat allocation
New Delhi:

Over 36 per cent of the 59,100 candidates who secured admission in Delhi University's first round of seat allocations have applied for an upgrade to their higher 'programme+college combination' preference as of Wednesday evening. According to Delhi University, 21,312 candidates have opted for an upgrade. The university has opened a two-day window from Wednesday allowing those who gained admission in undergraduate courses to upgrade to their higher 'programme+college combination' preference. The upgrade option will not be available for those who have been allocated their first preference of course and college, the official said.

There are over 6,500 candidates who have been allocated their first preference of course and college. Delhi University's first round of seat allocation concluded on Tuesday, with around 59,100 candidates sealing their admission to undergraduate programmes by paying fees. Choosing the 'upgrade' option means that the candidate consents to consideration of an offer of admission to a programme + college combination of their higher preference in the subsequent round.

A candidate who opts for 'upgrade' can also reorder the programme+college combinations that were higher in preference than the allocated one. Delhi University on Wednesday published a list of vacant seats. In many of the courses, only one to two seats will be available for candidates in the second round of seat allocation, according to the list. Some courses like BA Economics in Hindu College and BA Programme (History + Political Science) in Aryabhatta College have no seats left. Most of the seats in popular colleges in Delhi University's North Campus like Hindu and Miranda House are already filled up.

Similarly in St. Stephen's College, several courses have only a few PwD (persons with disabilities) seats left. Unreserved seats are vacant only in B.Sc (Hons.) Physics (five) and B.Sc (Hons.) Chemistry (two) in the prestigious college. In Miranda House College, all seats in over 20 courses are filled up. The university, however, said the number of vacant seats might change due to reconciliations, withdrawals and cancellations. Based on the availability of seats, the university will declare the second round of the Central Seat Allocation System (CSAS Round-II) on October 30.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

University of Delhi
