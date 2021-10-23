  • Home
  • Education
  • DU UG Admission 2021: Special Cut-Off List On October 25; What To Expect

DU UG Admission 2021: Special Cut-Off List On October 25; What To Expect

DU Admission 2021: The University of Delhi, DU, will release a Special cut-off list on Monday, October 25, for admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes, if seats after admission against third cut-off list remain vacant.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Oct 23, 2021 5:15 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

DU Admission 2021: Over 58,000 Students Secure Admissions In Delhi University So Far
Students, Teachers Protest Against National Education Policy
Over 52,000 Students Have Secured Admission In Delhi University So Far
Over 8,500 Applications Approved Under DU's Third Cut-Off List
DU Admission Process: Over 7,900 Applications Approved Under 3rd Cut-Off List 2021
DU Starts Admission Against 3rd Cut-Off list From Today; Know How To Apply
DU UG Admission 2021: Special Cut-Off List On October 25; What To Expect
Special cut-off list for DU admission 2021 on Monday, October 25
New Delhi:

The University of Delhi, DU, will release a Special cut-off list on Monday, October 25, for admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes, if seats after admission against third cut-off list remain vacant. Over 58,000 students have secured admissions in various undergraduate courses of the Delhi University so far under the three cut-off lists, according to official data. The university has around 70,000 seats for merit-based undergraduate admissions.

Recommended: Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage. Click Here

As admission to many courses were closed during the admission against the second and third DU cut-off lists, students can expect colleges to reopen admission of UG seats for some courses in the special cut-off list.

At DU’s Hindu College, admission to all programmes including BSc Honours Statistics, BSc Mathematics, BSc Physics, BA English (Hons) had closed during the 3rd cut-off list. While at Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) admission for Mathematics closed in the third list for unreserved category. Jesus and Mary College (JMC) has concluded the admission process for all programmes but Hindi. At Gargi College, admission to BA (Hons) Economics has reopened on the DU 3rd cut-off list. The 3rd cut-off for BA (Hons) Economics was 98.50 per cent.

For courses including BSc Mathematics, Physics, or Chemistry and Statistics, students aspiring to take admission to DU colleges might expect a marginal decrease in the cut-off marks.

Manish Kansal, admission convener at the Hindu College, said PTI: “In the special cut-off, most of the courses are likely to remain closed for the unreserved category, while they might be open for the other categories. We will get to know the exact situation after the fee payment window closes on Saturday.”

Click here for more Education News
DU Admission DU Cut off lists
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
IIT Mandi Organises 9th Convocation Today; 452 Students Conferred Degrees
IIT Mandi Organises 9th Convocation Today; 452 Students Conferred Degrees
Childhood Getting Lost In Cages Of Beliefs, Need To Break These Bars: Manish Sisodia
Childhood Getting Lost In Cages Of Beliefs, Need To Break These Bars: Manish Sisodia
NEET 2021 Result: Know Qualifying Criteria For Unreserved Category Students
NEET 2021 Result: Know Qualifying Criteria For Unreserved Category Students
Providing Best Education To Children Is Greatest Act Of Patriotism: Arvind Kejriwal
Providing Best Education To Children Is Greatest Act Of Patriotism: Arvind Kejriwal
NTSE Stage 2 Exam Tomorrow; Check Admit Card Details
NTSE Stage 2 Exam Tomorrow; Check Admit Card Details
.......................... Advertisement ..........................