DU UG Admission 2021: Special Cut-Off List On October 25; What To Expect

Special cut-off list for DU admission 2021 on Monday, October 25

The University of Delhi, DU, will release a Special cut-off list on Monday, October 25, for admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes, if seats after admission against third cut-off list remain vacant. Over 58,000 students have secured admissions in various undergraduate courses of the Delhi University so far under the three cut-off lists, according to official data. The university has around 70,000 seats for merit-based undergraduate admissions.

As admission to many courses were closed during the admission against the second and third DU cut-off lists, students can expect colleges to reopen admission of UG seats for some courses in the special cut-off list.

At DU’s Hindu College, admission to all programmes including BSc Honours Statistics, BSc Mathematics, BSc Physics, BA English (Hons) had closed during the 3rd cut-off list. While at Lady Shri Ram College (LSR) admission for Mathematics closed in the third list for unreserved category. Jesus and Mary College (JMC) has concluded the admission process for all programmes but Hindi. At Gargi College, admission to BA (Hons) Economics has reopened on the DU 3rd cut-off list. The 3rd cut-off for BA (Hons) Economics was 98.50 per cent.

For courses including BSc Mathematics, Physics, or Chemistry and Statistics, students aspiring to take admission to DU colleges might expect a marginal decrease in the cut-off marks.

Manish Kansal, admission convener at the Hindu College, said PTI: “In the special cut-off, most of the courses are likely to remain closed for the unreserved category, while they might be open for the other categories. We will get to know the exact situation after the fee payment window closes on Saturday.”