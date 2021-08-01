DU UG admission 2021: Cut offs likely to go higher this year

DU UG admission 2021: The University of Delhi will begin registration for undergraduate admissions tomorrow. Students can apply online on the DU admission portal admission.uod.ac.in. Postgraduate admissions are currently going on. For undergraduate courses, admissions are mostly based on merit – Class 12 board exam result – with some programmes admitting students on the basis of entrance exam. Registrations for UG merit based admission will be from August 2 to 31.

This year, DU cut off marks for UG courses are likely to go higher, with many students scoring over 95 per cent marks in CBSE Class 12 board results. Here are five points on all you need to know about DU Admission 2021:

Delhi University will conduct admissions in many rounds and it will release cut off lists at the end of each round. Last year, the top colleges closed admissions in the first and second rounds, with many setting 100 as cut off marks for the most sought-after courses. The total number of UG seats in the university is 65,000 and the total number of PG seats is 20,000. The first cut-off list will be released between September 7 and 10.

DU admission brunch is holding webinars to help students in the admission process. One such session has been conducted already and students can find dates for the upcoming webinars on the DU website. “In addition, computer-based help desks in the form of chat-bots and emails will also be available 24*7 to answer queries of the candidates,” DU had said.

The admission to undergraduate courses will be merit-based, like the previous year. There will be no change in the eligibility criteria and registration fee this year. In addition, the university has increased the number of courses for which the Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET) 2021 to be held to 13 from nine last year. The four new courses for which entrances will be held from this year are Bachelor in Physiotherapy, Bachelor in Occupational Therapy, Bachelor of Prosthetics and Orthotics, and Masters of Physiotherapy. The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the entrance exam.