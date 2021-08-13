DU UG Admission 2021 Portal Open: Here’s Delhi College Of Arts And Commerce 1st Cut-Off Marks From 2020

Image credit: Shutterstock Delhi College Of Arts And Commerce: First cut-off marks from 2020

The DU UG admission 2021 portal is live. Students seeking admission to undergraduate programmes at Delhi University (DU) can apply online at the DU website till August 31. Candidates belonging to the General Category and who want to take admission to Delhi College Of Arts And Commerce can check the opening cut-off marks from last year and predict their chances of selection to the college.

The DU cut-off mark is the minimum percentage of marks that is required to be scored by the students in their Class 12 board exams for admission at DU. This year, the DU cut-offs are expected to be higher than last year as more than 70,000 students scored above 95 per cent this year in from the CBSE Class 12 boards alone.

Delhi College Of Arts And Commerce: First Cut-Off Marks From Last Year

Delhi College of Arts And Commerce Programmes Cut-Off Marks 2020 (opening) BA (Hons) Economics 96.75 per cent BA (Hons) English 95.50 per cent BA (Hons) Hindi 88 per cent BA (Hons) History 94 per cent BA (Hons) Political Science 95.50 per cent BCom 95.50 per cent BCom (Hons) 96.50 per cent

Even this year, students will not have to choose their course or college while filling the form, like last year. Once a student fills the DU application form, he or she will be eligible for admission to every college and course, provided they meet the eligibility criteria, officials said.

To make the DU admission process hassle-free, a portal for admissions has also been launched. The admission portal will facilitate the students seeking admission to the university to fill the admission forms, pay fees and check details without any problem from the comfort of their homes. The university will also organise webinars to help candidates during the admission procedure.