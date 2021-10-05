DU UG Admission 2021: Over 47,291 Applications Received By Day 2

DU Admission process 2021: DU has so far received 47,291 applications

The University of Delhi (DU) has so far received 47,291 applications for its undergraduate (UG) admission process against the first DU cut-off list. As per the data shared by the DU officials, out of the total applications, 9,114 applications have been approved by the DU principal and 7,167 students have made the payment till 7:45 pm today, October 6. DU received over 30,000 applications on the first day of the admission process.

DU UG admission 2021 against the first cut-off list will continue till tomorrow, October 6. The DU first cut-off list 20921 was released on October 1 and the admission process under the list began on October 4. In the first cut-off list, eight DU colleges including Miranda house, Hindu College among others have demanded 100 per cent marks for 10 courses.

The DU admission process 2021 is conducted in an online mode and students are required to login to their dashboards and next they will have to choose college and course and upload the asked documents.

The document verification will be done by the colleges and after successful verification, the principal will approve the application. Students will be required to pay the DU admission fee.

In case there is any issue with the documents submitted by the students, the officials will contact the students on their registered email ID or phone.

DU will be releasing five cut-off lists and three special cut-offs according to the availability of the seats and the DU second cut-off list 2021 will be released on October 9.