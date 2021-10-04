DU UG Admission 2021: Over 30,000 Applications Received On Day 1

Over 30,000 apply on the day 1 of DU UG online admission

The University of Delhi (DU) has received 30,554 applications on the first day of its undergraduate (UG) admission process. The university had announced the first cut-off list on Friday, October 1, for admission to UG programmes in which eight colleges have demanded 100 per cent marks for 10 courses. While as many as 30,554 students have applied for admissions, 2,286 applications were approved and 795 students have made the payment till 7 pm on Day 1, according to university officials.

Candidates meeting the first cut-off will be able to register online at the college websites till October 6.

The university had released a set of guidelines that candidates need to follow to complete the UG admission process. A candidate is allowed to choose only one programme and college during a particular admission round. Selecting multiple programmes and colleges in a particular cut-off is not permitted. Also, they are not allowed to change programme and college combinations during a cut-off admission round. Candidates whose applications are ‘approved by the principal’, will have to pay the admission fee within the stipulated time.

Candidates meeting first DU first cut-off 2021 can apply online for admission to the university by following these steps --

Step 1: Check the colleges affiliated to DU and course-wise DU first cut-offs 2021

Step 2: Select the DU college and course

Step 3: Register online at the college websites

Step 4: Fill the required details

Step 5: Submit

Student organisations including ABVP and NSUI have launched helpdesks to facilitate the students applying online for the DU UG courses.