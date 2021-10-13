DU UG Admission 2021: Over 1 Lakh Applications Received Against 1st, 2nd Cut-Off; 7,245 Approved

DU UG admission 2021: 7,245 applications approved

The University of Delhi (DU) has received 1,15,490 applications in total against the first and second cut-off for admission to undergraduate (UG) programmes. The university had announced the first and second cut-off list on October 1 and October 9 respectively. Till 6:15 pm today, 7,245 applications has been approved by the Principal and 13,552 students have made the payment, according to university officials.

Candidates meeting the second cut-off will be able to register online at the college websites till October 13.

How To Apply For DU UG Courses

Step 1: Check the colleges affiliated to DU and course-wise DU cut-offs 2021

Step 2: Select the DU college and course

Step 3: Register online at the college websites

Step 4: Fill the required details

Step 5: Submit

Students also have the provision to change their colleges and choices selected against the first cut-off and take admission against the 2nd cut-off list. To change DU colleges and courses, candidates have to withdraw their previous admission taken against 1st cut-off list at DU and select the new colleges and courses as per the eligibility.

Candidates whose admissions were approved in the first round but did not pay the fees and want to change college and/or programme will have to cancel the previously approved application and apply again. The cancellation option is available only once in a particular cut-off admission round. If a candidate cancels his/her admission in a round, she/he will not be able to apply again in the same cut-off.