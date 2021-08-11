  • Home
DU UG Admission 2021: BA Political Science Opening Cut-Off From Last Year

DU UG Admission 2021: For BA Political Science last year, the opening DU cut-off marks for General Category students crossed 99 per cent in three DU colleges. These are the first cut-offs for BA Political Science from last year.

Education | Written By Mridusmita Deka | Updated: Aug 11, 2021 4:20 pm IST

New Delhi:

With DU registrations in process, the aspirants seeking admission to undergraduate programmes at Delhi University might be worried about the DU first cut off 2021. This year, the cut-off marks are expected to be higher than DU first cut off 2020 as more than 70,000 students scored above 95 per cent this year in CBSE Class 12 Boards alone.

Recommended: Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage. Click Here

Students can check the DU first cut off 2020 to make a prediction as to whether they stand a chance for admission to the preferred Delhi University college or not. The DU cut-off mark is the minimum percentage of marks that is required to be scored by the students in their Class 12 board exams for admission at DU.

For BA Political Science last year, the opening DU cut-off marks for General Category students crossed 99 per cent in three DU colleges. The BA (Hons) Political Science opening cut-off marks at Lady Sri Ram College was 100 per cent and for admission to Kirorimal College and Hindu College, the BA Political Science first cut-off was 99 per cent and 99.50 per cent respectively.

Opening DU Cut-Off 2020 For BA Political Science

College

Cut-Off In Percentage

Aryabhatta College

95

Atma Rama Sanatan Dharma College

97

Daulat Ram College

97

Delhi College of Arts and Commerce

95.5

Dyal Singh College

96

Gargi College

97

Hindu College

99.50

Indraprastha College for Women

97.50

Janki Devi Memorial College

95

Kamala Nehru College

95

Kirori Mal College

99

Lady Shri Ram College for Women

100

Lakshmibai College

94

Maitreyi College

94

Miranda House

97

Ramanuja College

92

Zakir Husain Delhi College

95


While most of the courses in Delhi Univerity will have merit-based admissions, some programmes will have entrance-based admissions. The entrance test will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in September.

