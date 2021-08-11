DU UG Admission 2021: BA Political Science Opening Cut-Off From Last Year
DU UG Admission 2021: For BA Political Science last year, the opening DU cut-off marks for General Category students crossed 99 per cent in three DU colleges. These are the first cut-offs for BA Political Science from last year.
With DU registrations in process, the aspirants seeking admission to undergraduate programmes at Delhi University might be worried about the DU first cut off 2021. This year, the cut-off marks are expected to be higher than DU first cut off 2020 as more than 70,000 students scored above 95 per cent this year in CBSE Class 12 Boards alone.
Students can check the DU first cut off 2020 to make a prediction as to whether they stand a chance for admission to the preferred Delhi University college or not. The DU cut-off mark is the minimum percentage of marks that is required to be scored by the students in their Class 12 board exams for admission at DU.
For BA Political Science last year, the opening DU cut-off marks for General Category students crossed 99 per cent in three DU colleges. The BA (Hons) Political Science opening cut-off marks at Lady Sri Ram College was 100 per cent and for admission to Kirorimal College and Hindu College, the BA Political Science first cut-off was 99 per cent and 99.50 per cent respectively.
Opening DU Cut-Off 2020 For BA Political Science
College
Cut-Off In Percentage
Aryabhatta College
95
Atma Rama Sanatan Dharma College
97
Daulat Ram College
97
Delhi College of Arts and Commerce
95.5
Dyal Singh College
96
Gargi College
97
Hindu College
99.50
Indraprastha College for Women
97.50
Janki Devi Memorial College
95
Kamala Nehru College
95
Kirori Mal College
99
Lady Shri Ram College for Women
100
Lakshmibai College
94
Maitreyi College
94
Miranda House
97
Ramanuja College
92
Zakir Husain Delhi College
95
While most of the courses in Delhi Univerity will have merit-based admissions, some programmes will have entrance-based admissions. The entrance test will be conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) in September.