DU UG Admission 2021 Against First Cut-Off List Begins Tomorrow

Image credit: Wikimedia Commons DU 1st cut-off list admission begins tomorrow

Delhi University will begin the undergraduate admission process for the 2021-22 academic year tomorrow, October 4. Like last year, in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the admission process will be completely online. DU first cut-off list was released on October 1 and students who have met the cut-off marks can take admission in the first round.

Online application for the admission process will begin at 10 am tomorrow and it will continue till 11:59 pm on October 6. Colleges will complete approvals for admission against the first cut-off by 5 pm on October 7 and the last date for fee payment is October 8.

The second cut-off list will be released on October 9.

DU Online Admission Process 2021

Step 1: Check the list of DU colleges and course-wise cut-offs

Step 2: Select the DU college and course

Step 3: Register online at college websites

Step 4: Fill in the required details

Step 5: Submit

DU first cut-off 2021 is higher than last year. Many colleges have even ask 100 per cent marks for admission to some popular courses in the first round.

Educationists have questioned the evaluation system of school boards, which, according to them, is the reason for high cut-off marks.

They said so many students getting cent percent marks also raise question on the integrity of those assigned to give marks.

"The cent per cent marks raise a question on the integrity of those assigned to give marks be it the board or the schools. Earlier there was thought given to organise an entrance test but that has not been done. If at this juncture, that could be done it would have been a good solution. If it's not done why can't Delhi University conduct an online interview. All the 10 students who have got 100 per cent scores can be assessed and then, one of them can be chosen. This has to be innovated specially in the Covid pandemic," said Professor Arbind Jha of IGNOU.