Jesus and Mary College releases DU 4th cut-off list

DU’s Jesus And Mary College has released the 4th cut-off list today, October 30. Admission to most programmes in Jesus and Mary College has closed. The admission to BCom and BCom Honours courses which closed during the second cut-off list reopened again on special cut-off list and now in the 4th DU cut-off have pegged the cut-off to 97.5 per cent for BCom Honours and 96.5 for BCom.

For Hindi Honours in JMC, the 4th cut-off is 63 per cent. Also the student must have studied English and Hindi till Class 12 for applying for admission to JMC Hindi Honours course. Candidates seeking admission in BA (Hons) Hindi should have scored a minimum 70 marks in Hindi in Class 12 board exams.

The DU 4th cut-off lists for Science, Arts and Commerce streams will be made available on the official website of the university -- du.ac.in. Students can apply against the DU 4th cut-off list between November 1 and November 2.

Candidates, after verifying that they meet the required DU 4th cut-off can register and apply online for admission to UG courses. Jesus and Mary College will verify the candidates’ documents uploaded by them during the online DU admission process 2021 and after scrutiny will approve their admission.

“Applicants who were eligible for admission in the earlier cut-off will not be given admission in the fourth cut-off,” a JMC statement said.