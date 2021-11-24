DU UG Admission 2021: 2nd Special Drive Cut-Off List Today

DU UG admission 2021: Special cut-off today

The University of Delhi will release a special drive cut-off list for undergraduate admissions today, November 24, to fill vacant seats at different colleges. Before this, DU had announced special drive cut-offs on November 13. The university did not share the admission data for the list. Till the fifth cut-off, 74,667 students had secured admission.

Candidates can apply for admission under the second special drive on November 25 and 26.

The university had sought data of vacant seats from the colleges on Saturday. Some colleges have not yet sent the data, a DU official told PTI, adding that the institutions can send in the numbers by 1 pm on Wednesday.

Students approved for admission will have to pay the fee between November 27 and November 30 (5 pm).

DU 2nd special drive cut-off list is for candidates who could not seek admission or had cancelled their admission in the previous rounds, including the special drive, can apply for admission under the special drive 2, provided seats are available in the said category, according to the guidelines.

"There will be no movement allowed during the special drive. Candidates who have secured admission in any of the earlier five cutoffs (including Special cut-off/drive-I) will not be allowed to participate in the Special Drive - II, which means candidates who are already admitted in any Program + College of University of Delhi will not be eligible to participate in the special drive. Hence, cancellation options for candidates will be suspended during the special drive," the university said.