DU Cut-Off List 2021 LIVE: Delhi University 1st Cut-Off List For UG Admissions Today
The University of Delhi (DU) will release the first cut-off list for admission to undergraduate (UG) courses today. The university will follow a contactless admission process to admit students for the academic session 2021-22.
DU first cut-off list: The University of Delhi (DU) will release the first DU cut-off 2021 list for admission to undergraduate (UG) courses today. Students meeting the DU cut-off can register at the college websites online without going to the colleges and secure their admission to the undergraduate programme. DU will follow a contactless admission process to admit students for the academic session 2021-22. As many as 4,38,696 students have applied for undergraduate admissions at Delhi University this year. Most of these students, as per official data, are from schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).
With over 70,000 CBSE students scoring above 95 per cent in Class 12 board exams, the DU cut-off 2021 will likely be high this year, according to Principals of DU colleges.
The first DU cut-off list will be followed by the DU Second cut off 2021 and a third list on October 9 and October 16, respectively. The university while releasing the cut-off schedule also said that, if seats remain vacant after the third DU cut-off 2021 list, DU will release another four cut-off lists.
Hansraj College, DU, Cut Off List 2021
DU's Hansraj College will announce undergraduate admission cut-offs at hansrajcollege.ac.in.
Last year, the university had asked 99.25 per cent for admission to BCom (honours) in the first list. For Economics, the cut-off was 98.75 per cent. Read
Du.ac.in Cut-Off 2021: When Will DU First Cut-Off 2021 Be Announced?
DU first cut-off list 2021 is expected after 1 pm today. However, before that, colleges will announce cut-offs. Aryabhatta College has already released the tentative first cut-off list. Students can follow this live blog and visit college websites for updates.
DU Admission: Colleges To Release Cut-Offs On Their Websites
DU Colleges – Hansraj College, Lasy Shri Ram Colleges, Miranda House College, Jesus and Mary College, Hindu College, SGTB Khalsa College, Rajdhani College, Kirori Mal College, etc will release the DU 1st cut-off list soon on their official websites. After that, the combined cut-off lists will be available on the Delhi University admission portal.
Here's the list of DU colleges and their websites.
Hindu College Cut-Offs Last Year
Last year, Hindu College had asked 99.5 per cent for Political Science, and 99.25 for BCom and Economics in the first list. For Science subjects, the cut-offs were above 98 per cent, except for Zoology (97.33). An increase of 1-2 per cent was seen in almost all the subjects. Read
Hindu College Cut-Off 2021
Hindu College is expected to release the first cut-off list before 1 pm. The official website of Hindu College is hinducollege.ac.in.
Aryabhatta College Releases Tentative 1st Cut-Off List, 98 Per Cent For Economics
DU's Aryabhatta College has released the first tentative cut-off list. These are the cut-offs for general category (in per cent).
Economics: 98
English: 96
Hindi: 86
History: 95
Political Science: 96
Psychology: 98.5
BCom: 97
BCom (honours): 98
Computer Science: 97
Maths: 97
Economics+History (BA programme): 96
Economics+Political Science: 96
Political Science + History: 94
DU Admission 2021: Kirori Mal College May Set 100 Per Cent
"We had decided on our cut-offs but we were wondering to have a re-look at the scores after seeing that a higher number of students have scored above 95 per cent.
"There are also students who have scored cent per cent marks and we might have to keep the cut-offs at 100 per cent," Vibha Chauhan, principal of Kirori Mal College told PTI.
DU Admission 2021: High Cut-Offs Expected
Principals of DU colleges have told PTI that 2021 DU cut-offs will be higher than last year. This is because the number of CBSE students scoring above 95 per cent marks in Class 12 board exams is higher than last year. The university has received the most number of applications for undergraduate admissions from CBSE students.
DU 1st Cut-off 2021: List Today At Admission.uod.ac.in
The University of Delhi will release the first list of cut-offs for merit-based undergraduate admissions today, October 1. The official website to get DU cut-offs is admisison.uod.ac.in.