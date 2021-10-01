DU admission 2021: cut-off lists to be out soon

DU first cut-off list: The University of Delhi (DU) will release the first DU cut-off 2021 list for admission to undergraduate (UG) courses today. Students meeting the DU cut-off can register at the college websites online without going to the colleges and secure their admission to the undergraduate programme. DU will follow a contactless admission process to admit students for the academic session 2021-22. As many as 4,38,696 students have applied for undergraduate admissions at Delhi University this year. Most of these students, as per official data, are from schools affiliated to the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE).

With over 70,000 CBSE students scoring above 95 per cent in Class 12 board exams, the DU cut-off 2021 will likely be high this year, according to Principals of DU colleges.

The first DU cut-off list will be followed by the DU Second cut off 2021 and a third list on October 9 and October 16, respectively. The university while releasing the cut-off schedule also said that, if seats remain vacant after the third DU cut-off 2021 list, DU will release another four cut-off lists.

Follow DU 1st Cut-Off List LIVE Updates Here: