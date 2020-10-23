DU JAT Rank List 2020 Released At Du.ac.in

Delhi University has released the DU JAT 2020 rank list. The Delhi University Joint Admission Test (DU JAT) is held for admission to Bachelor of Management Studies (BMS), Bachelor of Business Administration (Financial Investment Analysis) and BA (Hons) in Business Economics in DU affiliated colleges. Students who took the DU JAT held on September 7 can download the rank list and check thor ranks from the official website of Delhi University -- du.ac.in. The DU JAT 2020 rank list has mention of application form numbers, roll numbers of the candidates, names of the candidates, DU JAT score (in percentage), best four scores, final score, category-wise ranks.

Candidates will be shortlisted for admission to the undergraduate programmes in Delhi University on the basis of DU JAT cut-off marks as determined by the authorities. The qualified shortlisted candidates in DU JAT will be called for counselling and seat allocation.

DU JAT 2020 Rank List: Steps To Download

Step 1 - Visit the official website of DU -- du.ac.in or click on the rank-wise result of DU JAT 2020

Step 2 - Check the name by pressing Ctlr+F and type the name

The DU JAT rank-list has mention details of marks scored in the eligibility test. The online computer-based DU JAT exam was held for a total of 400 maks. The eligibility test of DU JAT comprised questions from Quantitative Ability; General English; Reasoning and Analytical Ability; and Business and General Awareness.