DU Third Special Cut-Off List 2020 Released; Check Here

Delhi University: Candidates can apply for admissions to different courses in the commerce stream as per the individual admission criteria of colleges available at their respective websites to be available by December 28.

Written By Bhoomika Aggarwal | Updated: Dec 27, 2020 2:21 pm IST

DU Third Special Cut-Off List 2020 Released; Check Here
DU releases third special cut-off list 2020
New Delhi:

Delhi University has released a third special cut-off for undergraduate Commerce and humanities courses at its official website du.ac.in. Candidates can apply for admissions to different courses in the commerce stream as per the individual admission criteria of colleges available at their respective websites to be available by December 28. The Delhi University admission process for 2020-21 will be conducted online.

As per the Delhi University third cut-off list for science courses few select colleges still have vacant seats for courses including BA Honours Economics and History.

Kalindi College is offering seats for BA Honours Economics at 90 percent, BA Honours History at 94 percent, and BCom at 67 percent.

Gargi College is offering seats for BA Honours Economics at 90 percent, BA Honours History at 94 percent and BCom at 92 percent.

Kamala Nehru College is offering seats for BA Honours Economics at 95.75 percent, BA Honours History at 86.5 percent and BCom seats are only available for reserved categories starting from 67 percent.

The Delhi University also released a third special cut-off list for Science courses today.

