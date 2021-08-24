  • Home
  • Education
  • DU Teachers' Association Holds Protest Against Implementation Of NEP 2020

DU Teachers' Association Holds Protest Against Implementation Of NEP 2020

The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) on Tuesday held a protest against the implementation of the New Education Policy in the varsity.

Education | Press Trust of India | Updated: Aug 24, 2021 3:39 pm IST

RELATED NEWS

Delhi University Decides To Implement NEP From 2022-23, Triggers Row
DU PG Application Correction Window Opens; Details Here
DU Admission 2021: Last Date To Apply For PG, PhD, MPhil Courses
DU Admission 2021: Last Date To Register For PG Programmes Tomorrow
DU Vice Chancellor Assures Afghan Students Of All Possible Help
Delhi University Stands In Solidarity With Afghan Students: Vice Chancellor
DU Teachers' Association Holds Protest Against Implementation Of NEP 2020
DUTA held a protest against the implementation of the NEP 2020
New Delhi:

The Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA) on Tuesday held a protest against the implementation of the New Education Policy in the varsity. They protested outside the vice-chancellor's office where the Academic Council meeting was underway to discuss the implementation of the policy.

Recommended: Know Your Admission Chances in DU Colleges Based on Your 12th Percentage. Click Here

The Standing Committee on Academic Matters, in its meeting held on Monday, approved the implementation of the policy from 2022-23, the four-year undergraduate programme and multiple entry and exit options for students. The committee, however, deferred discussion on the implementation of the Massive Open Online Courses (MOOC).

The recommendations of the Standing Committee are being discussed in the Academic Council meeting. The DUTA wrote to acting Vice Chancellor PC Joshi on Monday to request that these matters be first discussed at all statutory levels such as Departments, Faculties and Staff Councils before being placed in the Academic Council.

"Such widespread discussions would enable the University to not take hasty steps towards implementation of the provisions of NEP 2020 and other regulations. It would do well for the University to remember the disastrous implementation of the FYUP in 2013 and its subsequent withdrawal in 2014 after widespread protests by all stakeholders," the letter said The DUTA, in a statement, had said that the experience of the four year undergraduate programme (FYUP) in 2013 had shown that students rejected the idea of additional expenditure for the fourth year.

"Survey amongst students (carried in 2013) showed that students were spending close to Rs 1.5-2 lakh per year in staying in Delhi to receive education. Students rejected the idea of FYUP because of the dilution of the first two years of FYUP. We see that the new model once again packs first two semesters with lukewarm courses," it had said on Monday.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Careers360 staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Click here for more Education News
DUTA Delhi University Teachers' Association (DUTA)
.......................... Advertisement ..........................
Latest News
TS EAMCET Result 2021: Check Counselling Schedule, Qualifying Marks
TS EAMCET Result 2021: Check Counselling Schedule, Qualifying Marks
IIMC Entrance Exam 2021: Admit Card Out, Know How To Download
IIMC Entrance Exam 2021: Admit Card Out, Know How To Download
ICSI CS Result 2021 Tomorrow; When, Where, How To Check
ICSI CS Result 2021 Tomorrow; When, Where, How To Check
Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam 2021: KSEEB Releases Time Table
Karnataka SSLC Supplementary Exam 2021: KSEEB Releases Time Table
KVPY 2021: Application Deadline Extended, Apply By September 6
KVPY 2021: Application Deadline Extended, Apply By September 6
.......................... Advertisement ..........................